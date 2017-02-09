screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-12-31-49-pm
The Farmville Town Council recently agreed to donate one of its older and worn-down police vehicles to the Town of Burkeville in neighboring Nottoway County. Instead of auctioning it off and taking the vehicle out of rotation due to its age, town leaders sought to make a good gesture, and they did just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC