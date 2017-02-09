screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-12-31-49-pm

Thursday Feb 9

The Farmville Town Council recently agreed to donate one of its older and worn-down police vehicles to the Town of Burkeville in neighboring Nottoway County. Instead of auctioning it off and taking the vehicle out of rotation due to its age, town leaders sought to make a good gesture, and they did just that.

