Pictured are, from left, Helen Smith and Barbara Smith, hostesses, and presenter David Whaley.
The Nora Lancaster Garden Club met at the Farmville-Prince Edward Library on Jan. 17. David Whaley, director of design, publication and visual arts of Longwood University presented the program, "Creating a Creative Line Arrangement." Whaley's presentation included multiple demonstrations of line arrangements.
