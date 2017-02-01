New Fire crews respond to S Main Street propane leak
Hampden-Sydney and Farmville volunteer fire departments responded to reports of a propane leak at the Stop-In Convenience Store and Shogun restaurant on South Main Street in Farmville on Wednesday. According to Farmville Fire Department Chief Andrew Goss, crews were greeted with a strong smell of propane in the area, both inside and outside the buildings, and immediately began working to determine the source.
