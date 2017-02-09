NARFE will meet Feb. 16

Thursday Feb 9

National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at the LaParota Grill, 1503 S. Main St., Farmville, on Thursday, Feb. 16. All current and retired federal employees, as well as Farmville United Methodist Seniors, are invited to attend. A Dutch-treat luncheon will be followed by featured speaker Pamela DeCamp, attorney, from the Farmville office of the Virginia Legal Aid Society speaking on laws and programs affecting senior citizens in Virginia.

