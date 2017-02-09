NARFE will meet Feb. 16
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at the LaParota Grill, 1503 S. Main St., Farmville, on Thursday, Feb. 16. All current and retired federal employees, as well as Farmville United Methodist Seniors, are invited to attend. A Dutch-treat luncheon will be followed by featured speaker Pamela DeCamp, attorney, from the Farmville office of the Virginia Legal Aid Society speaking on laws and programs affecting senior citizens in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC