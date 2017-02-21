Honors for Feb. 20

Honors for Feb. 20

Sunday Feb 19

Stephanie Nelson and LaPearl Smith have been given the 2016 Employee Leadership Award by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the State Rehabilitation Council. They were recognized for exceeding performance expectations and efforts in finding employment for individuals with disabilities, and cultivating teamwork and inspiring others.

Farmville, VA

