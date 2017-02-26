Churches offer Lenten prayer meditati...

Churches offer Lenten prayer meditation, luncheon programs

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Fredericksburg Baptist Church , 1019 Princess Anne St., will host the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg, performing "How Can We Keep From Singing?" Missionaries Michael and Joanne Hope will speak about the mission field in Russian Federation and Ukraine. A fellowship dinner will be served after Sunday morning services.

