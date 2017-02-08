Abdullah speaks on King's service
Hundreds turned out to hear Virginia State University President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, who was the keynote speaker at an annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration luncheon in Farmville. This was the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King birthday luncheon celebration sponsored annually by the Southside Virginia Chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association .
