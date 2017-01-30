Stats show tourism growth in area

Unemployment rates in The Herald's three-county coverage area were lowest in Cumberland County, between 4.5 and 4.8 percent between July and October, followed by Buckingham County, which hovered between 4.8 and 5.1 percent unemployment during the same timeframe. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, unemployment rates were higher in Prince Edward County - as high as 6.1 percent in July and dipping only as low as 5.3 percent in September.

