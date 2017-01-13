State building named for student whos...

State building named for student whose civil rights strike led to school changes

Friday Jan 13

The newly-renovated state building that houses the Office of the Attorney General has been named after Barbara Johns, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced at the Community Leaders Breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday morning. Johns was a teenager in 1951 when she helped organize a student strike to protest unequal conditions at segregated Prince Edward County schools.

