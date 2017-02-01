Our Opinion: Service in memory of Johns' legacy
We thank state Sen. Mark Peake for sponsoring such legislation that, if approved by both chambers at the Capitol, will forever etch Johns' name into the minds of millions of Virginians, from the mountains of Alleghany County to the shores of Virginia Beach. Should legislators adopt the Senate Joint Resolution - as they're expected to - this community and those across the commonwealth should go above and beyond simply settling with having a day named in Johns' memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC