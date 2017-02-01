New Women charged in break-in
Two 26-year-old women were charged early Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and breaking and entering in the 100 block of Callaway Lane in Farmville that allegedly took place Saturday. The two face charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, property damage, conspiracy to commit property damage, unlawful entry and common law trespassing.
