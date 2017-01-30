New Meeting on intersection is Feb. 16: Questions will be taken from the public
A public informational meeting regarding a commissioned engineering study studying options as to whether or not a roundabout or street alignment is appropriate for the intersection of High Street, Griffin Boulevard and Oak Street is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers of the Farmville Town Council, located on the third floor of the town hall at 116 N. Main St, according to a public notice from the town. "There will be a short presentation outlining the scope of the study and a time for questions from the public," officials said in the notice.
