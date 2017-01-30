New Meeting on intersection is Feb. 1...

New Meeting on intersection is Feb. 16: Questions will be taken from the public

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Farmville Herald

A public informational meeting regarding a commissioned engineering study studying options as to whether or not a roundabout or street alignment is appropriate for the intersection of High Street, Griffin Boulevard and Oak Street is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers of the Farmville Town Council, located on the third floor of the town hall at 116 N. Main St, according to a public notice from the town. "There will be a short presentation outlining the scope of the study and a time for questions from the public," officials said in the notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec 31 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC