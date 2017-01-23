New KING: O'Neal inspired by working ...

New KING: O'Neal inspired by working together with students, community

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Farmville Herald

Students from Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College took to communities across the Heart of Virginia on Saturday volunteering in honor of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Led by H-SC student Henry O'Neal, over 20 students, some of whom were from LU, worked behind Prince Edward County High School on an outdoor classroom, one that's been planned for over a year by physical education teacher Janet Green. While LU students performed a variety of volunteer projects across the Farmville community, a small group traveled with Dr. Consuelo Alvarez and Dr. Connie Koski to Dillwyn, where the students labored at a Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity site, helping build a home for Marquita Scott and her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec 31 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,209,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC