New KING: O'Neal inspired by working together with students, community
Students from Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College took to communities across the Heart of Virginia on Saturday volunteering in honor of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Led by H-SC student Henry O'Neal, over 20 students, some of whom were from LU, worked behind Prince Edward County High School on an outdoor classroom, one that's been planned for over a year by physical education teacher Janet Green. While LU students performed a variety of volunteer projects across the Farmville community, a small group traveled with Dr. Consuelo Alvarez and Dr. Connie Koski to Dillwyn, where the students labored at a Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity site, helping build a home for Marquita Scott and her children.
