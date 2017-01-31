New Homemade tastes draw hundreds
Area 12 Special Olympics members, from left, Johann Greer, Joyce Ward, Melissa Ward, Bob "Sunshine" Barnhill and Rita Anema serve chili during the annual Taste of Farmville Event, which took place Thursday, drawing hundreds of people. This was the 13th year the Farmville Rotary club organized the event.
