New Deadline extended for in-person absentee voting in special election
In-person absentee voters in the special election for Virginia's Senate District 22 will have more time to cast their vote thanks to the snow. With Gov. Terry McAuliffe declaring a state of emergency Friday due to fast-approaching inclement weather, the Commissioner of the Department of Elections extended the Saturday in-person absentee voting deadline for the three legislative special elections occurring Tuesday in multiple localities across the commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec 31
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC