New Deadline extended for in-person a...

New Deadline extended for in-person absentee voting in special election

Friday Jan 6

In-person absentee voters in the special election for Virginia's Senate District 22 will have more time to cast their vote thanks to the snow. With Gov. Terry McAuliffe declaring a state of emergency Friday due to fast-approaching inclement weather, the Commissioner of the Department of Elections extended the Saturday in-person absentee voting deadline for the three legislative special elections occurring Tuesday in multiple localities across the commonwealth.

