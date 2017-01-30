New Counties approve jail authority

New Counties approve jail authority

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Farmville Herald

The authority will replace the current system, which consists of governance by a jail board. Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward, Lunenburg and Nottoway counties currently make up the jail board and will make up the membership of the jail's authority.

