New Commission will consider permit for shelter

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Farmville Herald

Planners in Prince Edward will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider amendments to the county's Zoning Ordinance to allow homeless shelters in areas of the county zoned A1, A2 or in Agricultural Conservation and Agricultural Residential districts by special use permit. Planners will also hear from the Farmville Area Rescue Mission which is seeking a special use permit to operate a homeless shelter.

