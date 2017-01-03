New Chamber honors Haga
Business and community leaders honored the selfless work, dedication and mission of service to others that Dr. Nancy Anderson Haga has fulfilled and undertaken for many years in the Farmville area on Friday. Haga was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's inaugural News Years Eve Eve Party, held at the Firemen's Sports Arena.
