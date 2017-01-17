NARFE to meet Thursday
The National Active & Retired Federal Employees will meet at the La Parota Grill, 1503 S. Main St., Farmville, Thursday at 11:30 a.m. A Dutch treat luncheon will be followed by the speaker, Bonnie Scimone, from the Virginia Navigator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec 31
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC