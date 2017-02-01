Looking for beer ambassadors
The community showed its interest in the Third Street Brewing Company by showing up in generous numbers for a launch party Friday evening at the Farmville Train Station. The company aims to open this summer on the bottom floor of what used to be the Southern States building on West Third Street, but Friday's well-attended event was key to aiding the project's sustainability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC