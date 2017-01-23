Friends group will meet Tuesday
Friends of the Appomattox River will hold its annual meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mill Room, located at One Mill Street in Farmville. Find out what happened during 2016 and what is coming up in 2017, along with other matters of interest to FAR members and the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec 31
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC