Fourth Citizens Police Academy set to begin in March
The Farmville Police Department is again inviting citizens to apply for the Farmville Police Department's Fourth Citizens Police Academy starting in March. According to a town press release, the academy will consist of nine Thursday night sessions beginning March 2 and ending April 27. The classes will start at 6 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. "The goal of the academy is to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day-today operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community," officials said in the release.
