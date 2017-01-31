Fourth Citizens Police Academy set to...

Fourth Citizens Police Academy set to begin in March

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Farmville Herald

The Farmville Police Department is again inviting citizens to apply for the Farmville Police Department's Fourth Citizens Police Academy starting in March. According to a town press release, the academy will consist of nine Thursday night sessions beginning March 2 and ending April 27. The classes will start at 6 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. "The goal of the academy is to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day-today operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community," officials said in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec 31 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC