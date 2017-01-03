Former educator fondly remembered

Buckingham native John C. Morgan Jr., who died recently, is being remembered by the community for his mentorship, love of education, community- mindedness and giving to others. Morgan was "a mentor for many of us that came in or worked in the school system during his time there," said Spencer Adams, a former educator and school administrator, who worked with and was taught by Morgan.

