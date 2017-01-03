Farmville Pickleball offered twice we...

Farmville Pickleball offered twice weekly

The Farmville Recreation Department hosts an opportunity to play pickleball Mondays and Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. at the Firemen's Sports Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. Pickleball is a sport for all ages that combines ping pong, tennis and badminton.

