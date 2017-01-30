Coffee and conversation is Feb. 3
Chief Andy Ellington and the Farmville Police Department welcome the community for "Coffee and Conversation" with the Farmville Police Department on Feb. 3. Ellington and other members of the department will be at Merk's Place, located at 2106 W. Third St., beginning at 7 a.m. "This will be an opportunity for the general public to meet with their a police officers, ask questions and discuss topics of interest," official said in a press release. "This will be the fifth informal gathering of this type and the first with Chief Ellington.
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec 31
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
