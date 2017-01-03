Carter joins the force: PECHS graduate is newest Farmville Police Officer
Peter Carter, who graduated from Prince Edward County High School in 2012, trained with his fellow graduates in the 88th class of the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy recently. "I am excited to have Officer Carter join our staff here at the FPD," said Chief A.Q. "Andy" Ellington.
