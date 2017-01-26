Cahn returns to Chronicle-Independent

Cahn returns to Chronicle-Independent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Long-time Chronicle-Independent staffer Martin Cahn, who had been working with the Farmville Herald in Farmville, Va., since July 2016, has returned to the C-I in an interesting and exciting new role as senior writer and web content editor. "Martin Cahn is one of the most talented journalists that I have ever employed and it is my pleasure to welcome him back to the Chronicle-Independent family in the role of senior writer," said Mike Mischner publisher of Camden Media Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec 31 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC