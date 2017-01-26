Cahn returns to Chronicle-Independent

Long-time Chronicle-Independent staffer Martin Cahn, who had been working with the Farmville Herald in Farmville, Va., since July 2016, has returned to the C-I in an interesting and exciting new role as senior writer and web content editor. "Martin Cahn is one of the most talented journalists that I have ever employed and it is my pleasure to welcome him back to the Chronicle-Independent family in the role of senior writer," said Mike Mischner publisher of Camden Media Company.

