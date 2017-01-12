Bartlett's contract will be renewed
According to Lockett District Supervisor Robert M. "Bobby" Jones, the board's personnel committee will meet soon to work out the details of Bartlett's contract, bringing their suggestions to the whole board for discussion. "A vote will be taken as soon as possible to make sure the county continues to operate smoothly," Jones said.
