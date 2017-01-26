Add your comment
Newly elected state Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, has introduced a Senate Joint Resolution before his colleagues in the Virginia General Assembly that would designate April 28 of each year Barbara Johns Day in Virginia. Peake, who represents Farmville, Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland as part of the 22nd Senate District, filed the resolution Tuesday.
