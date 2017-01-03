Add your comment

Centra Home Health has been named to the Top 100 of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. According to a press release from Centra Southside Community Hospital, winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial performance.

