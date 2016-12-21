Washington wins Democratic nomination for Senate seat
Former Fluvanna County Sheriff Ryant L. Washington secured the nomination Saturday as the Democratic candidate in the race to represent Virginia Senate District 22 in Richmond. Out of the 145 ballots cast during the caucus held at the Moton Museum in Farmville, Washington, a Buckingham County native, received 108 votes, while Lynchburg Democratic Party Chairwoman and educator Katie Webb Cyphert received 35. According to Jeff Rosner, who served as chair of the caucus and nominating committee, two ballots were handed in blank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
|Joe and Earl
|Jul '16
|bulk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC