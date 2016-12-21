Washington wins Democratic nomination...

Washington wins Democratic nomination for Senate seat

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Farmville Herald

Former Fluvanna County Sheriff Ryant L. Washington secured the nomination Saturday as the Democratic candidate in the race to represent Virginia Senate District 22 in Richmond. Out of the 145 ballots cast during the caucus held at the Moton Museum in Farmville, Washington, a Buckingham County native, received 108 votes, while Lynchburg Democratic Party Chairwoman and educator Katie Webb Cyphert received 35. According to Jeff Rosner, who served as chair of the caucus and nominating committee, two ballots were handed in blank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

