Town to change parking signage
The Farmville Town Council on Wednesday discussed downtown parking, the loss of the Greyhound Bus Station and the continued development of future businesses. Council members voted to add to the signage in the Green Front Furniture and Charleys Waterfront CafA© parking lot to include wording to indicate parking is only for customers of those businesses and the newly opened Virginia Tasting Cellar.
