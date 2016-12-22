screen-shot-2016-12-22-at--pm
Prince Edward County Elementary School third-grader Akyra Sydnor was recognized by the Prince Edward County School Board at its December meeting for her essay "What Christmas Means to Me." Third-grade students submitted essays for review by the school administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
|Joe and Earl
|Jul '16
|bulk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC