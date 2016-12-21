Remembering Fluvanna sheriffs
A small group gathered in the Historic Courthouse in Palmyra on Saturday to honor Fluvanna sheriffs past and present. Sponsored by the Fluvanna Historical Society, the event attracted people interested in those who served and what their job was like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fluvanna Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
|Joe and Earl
|Jul '16
|bulk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC