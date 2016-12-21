New Tree builds community pride at Virso
The Virso Community Center, in Prince Edward County, has initiated a new tradition of displaying a Christmas Tree in the community center pavilion each year. Jerry Townsend, who represents the Leigh District on the county board of supervisors, said the idea for a tree was first brought to him by Board Chairman Howard Simpson, who represents Farmville District 101.
