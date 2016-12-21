Nation-Now 44 mins ago 11:07 p.m.Pence's D.C. neighbors welcome him with gay-pride flags
OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence speaks during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. WASHINGTON - Some of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's new Washington neighbors are giving him and his family a colorful welcome - with a message - to the area by displaying gay-pride flags, according to WUSA-TV .
