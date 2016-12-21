Moton Museum Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown and Cameron D. Patterson will join the Moton Museum in January.

Prince Edward County native Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown will become formally affiliated with Moton as a senior fellow and strategic consultant, while Farmville resident and Longwood University alum Cameron D. Patterson will join the Moton staff as managing director for the museum. The changes were announced this week to members of the Moton Council, trustees and volunteers by Longwood University President W. Taylor Reveley IV.

