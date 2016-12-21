Hurt wins first place in essay contest
Prince Edward County High School senior Malik Hurtt placed first in a recent Farm-to-Table Agricultural Education Conference essay contest. Malik received a $100 check and he and his father, Darnell Hurtt, of Farmville, won seats for the Vice Presidential Debate at Longwood University in October.
