FVFD hands out annual awards
Three Farmville volunteer firefighters received high honors during a special banquet Saturday night at the Farmville Municipal Golf Course. The department recognized Julie Bailey, Patrick Eason and Ronald Shult for their dedication and outstanding service to the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and their fellow firefighters.
