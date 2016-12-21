FARM homeless shelter closed
A recently opened homeless shelter in Prince Edward County has closed its doors until a special use permit for the property can be obtained. Although Farmville Area Rescue Mission has housed homeless individuals in a transitional housing unit on Back Hampden Sydney Road, it has been asked by the county to stop using the house at this time.
