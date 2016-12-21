Clark's Pharmacy closes its doors

Bright red CVS Pharmacy signs, indicating the store was closed and prescriptions had been transferred there, now serve as a foreground to the inside of the empty store, which now lacks shelves and stock. Clark's - located at 119 N. Main St. - was a family pharmacy when it opened in December 1987, according to the Farmville Area Directory and Newcomer's Guide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.