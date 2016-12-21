Clark's Pharmacy closes its doors

Clark's Pharmacy closes its doors

Wednesday Dec 21

Bright red CVS Pharmacy signs, indicating the store was closed and prescriptions had been transferred there, now serve as a foreground to the inside of the empty store, which now lacks shelves and stock. Clark's - located at 119 N. Main St. - was a family pharmacy when it opened in December 1987, according to the Farmville Area Directory and Newcomer's Guide.

