Clark's Pharmacy closes its doors
Bright red CVS Pharmacy signs, indicating the store was closed and prescriptions had been transferred there, now serve as a foreground to the inside of the empty store, which now lacks shelves and stock. Clark's - located at 119 N. Main St. - was a family pharmacy when it opened in December 1987, according to the Farmville Area Directory and Newcomer's Guide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
|Joe and Earl
|Jul '16
|bulk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC