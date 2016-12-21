Carrion, Call flourish, drawing skills from Haley
The trajectories of both Harry Carrion and Chris Call at Haley Automotive Group have proven to be successful and steadfast - a testament to their training and foundation in the basics of sales, internal and external operations and customer service skills they gained during their careers. Farmville's Haley Auto dealership served as a launching pad for the two men, who are now leaders in the corporation.
