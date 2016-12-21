Carrion, Call flourish, drawing skill...

Carrion, Call flourish, drawing skills from Haley

Tuesday Dec 20

The trajectories of both Harry Carrion and Chris Call at Haley Automotive Group have proven to be successful and steadfast - a testament to their training and foundation in the basics of sales, internal and external operations and customer service skills they gained during their careers. Farmville's Haley Auto dealership served as a launching pad for the two men, who are now leaders in the corporation.

Farmville, VA

