Buckingham Woman's Club meets
The Woman's Club Buckingham County GFWC held its December meeting at the Buckingham Arts Center. After the business meeting, the members enjoyed singing Christmas carols and had an exchange of homemade cookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
|Joe and Earl
|Jul '16
|bulk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC