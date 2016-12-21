Benchmark president/CEO to retire

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Farmville Herald

Michael O. Walker, who has been the president and CEO of Benchmark Community Bank for more than a decade, announced he will retire in May. According to a Benchmark press release, while Walker will no longer be involved in bank operations on a day-to-day basis after retirement, he has agreed to serve as an advisor to management and the board of directors. During an interview Monday, Walker, who lives in Victoria, said the art of banking in Lunenburg County has been his focus since 1974.

