Beltone holds clothing drive
Beltone, the hearing aid and hearing health company, recently announced the launch of the Beltone Outerwear and Underwear Clothing Drive to help clothe those in need during the holidays. In Farmville, donations can be dropped off at the Beltone Hearing Center at The Woodland.
