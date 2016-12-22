Add your comment

PIEDMONT ASAP Honored during a recent Alcohol Safety Action Program ceremony were, from left, B.S. Davis, of Virginia State Police; G.T. Lee, of Virginia State Police; Matthew Gills, of the Longwood University Police Department; Robert Ragland, of the Farmville Police Department; J.E. Barner, of Virginia State Police; Justin T. Wargofcha, of the Amelia County Sheriff's Office; W.T. Dean, of Virginia State Police; Charlie Brinkley, of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office; Justin T. Anderson, of the Kenbridge Police Department; and J.T. Fariss, of Virginia State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.