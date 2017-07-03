Students dive into cybersecurity at e...

Students dive into cybersecurity at e camp

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

The organizers of the GenCyber Summer Training Camp at San Juan College are excited by the reaction of students attending the inaugural program. Students dive into cybersecurity at San Juan College camp The organizers of the GenCyber Summer Training Camp at San Juan College are excited by the reaction of students attending the inaugural program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) Jun 26 Rajalihi 365
News Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08) Jun 23 Tim 36
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jun 23 Tim 729
News Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09) Jun 23 Tim 54
News New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer... Jun 23 Tim 4
Money grubbing City Gubbmint Jun 23 Tim 6
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) May '17 lje4357 49
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC