Firefighters, police busy during Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks complaints, driving while intoxicated arrests and fire calls kept law enforcement busy during the extended Fourth of July weekend. Firefighters, police busy during Fourth of July holiday weekend Fireworks complaints, driving while intoxicated arrests and fire calls kept law enforcement busy during the extended Fourth of July weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Franco
|367
|County's justice system corrupt (Oct '10)
|Jul 8
|the victim
|52
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|36
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|729
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|54
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Jun 23
|Tim
|4
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|Jun 23
|Tim
|6
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC