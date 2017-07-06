Airplane crashes at airport after fai...

Airplane crashes at airport after failed take off

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

A small airplane crashed and skidded on the runway this morning after a failed takeoff at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. Airplane crashes at airport after failed take off A small airplane crashed and skidded on the runway this morning after a failed takeoff at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) Sun Franco 367
News County's justice system corrupt (Oct '10) Jul 8 the victim 52
News Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08) Jun 23 Tim 36
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jun 23 Tim 729
News Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09) Jun 23 Tim 54
News New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer... Jun 23 Tim 4
Money grubbing City Gubbmint Jun 23 Tim 6
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC