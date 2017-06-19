NMSP seeking children they believe ma...

NMSP seeking children they believe may be endangered

FARMINGTON, N.M. New Mexico State Police are asking the public's help in looking for 26-year-old Steven Attson and 25-year-old Andrea Attson of Farmington in regards to a child welfare case. Police said they are concerned about 3-year-old Aricka Attson who is about 2-feet-11-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and 1-year-old Lyric Attson, who weighs about 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

